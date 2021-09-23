New York man charged with mailing drugs which claimed the lives of Rockland couple

ROCKLAND, Maine (VILLAGE SOUP) - A New York man is charged with mailing fentanyl to a Rockland couple who later died from an accidental overdose of the drug, according to Village Soup.

Tyler Michael Dean,47, is charged with distribution of fentanyl.

He reportedly mailed the drug to the home of Freedom Hamlin Payor, 39, and Gabriel Payor,26, on Hill Street in Rockland on June 13, 2020.

The couple were found dead later that day at the home.

Their cause of death was determined to be accidental acute intoxication from fentanyl.

If convicted, Dean faces up to 20 years in prison and a one million dollar fine.

No word yet whether dean was taken into custody.

