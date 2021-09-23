Mostly cloudy today; showers, rain this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The area of high pressure that brought us sunny and calm weather earlier this week continues to move away, but is creating a southerly wind that is filtering moisture into the region. Mostly cloudy conditions will stick around today and tonight. Fog is expected to develop once again tonight.

Showers will begin to move in Friday ahead of a low pressure system and cold front that will move across the state Friday night and Saturday. Rain is expected Friday night and possible a few thunderstorms late Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Rain will continue on Saturday as the front stalls over the state. Some shower activity is also possible Sunday morning.

One average, around 1-2″ of rain is expected through the weekend.

Seasonable temperatures are expected into next week, with highs mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TODAY: Patchy fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs 67-76°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Areas of fog. Mostly cloudy. Lows 56-61°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 66-72°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. West wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s to low 70s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

