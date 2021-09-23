Maine to see minimum wage increase on Jan. 1

Maine (WABI) - On January 1st, Maine’s minimum wage will increase by 60 cents.

Maine law requires annual adjustments to the minimum wage based on the cost of living index for the Northeast region.

Recent data shows Maine has to increase the current wage of $12.15 an hour to $12.75.

The new tip wage will be $6.38 per hour.

The minimum salary threshold for overtime exemption will be a little more than $38,000 per year.

For more information, you can visit the state’s website.

