Maine Huts & Trails preparing for lodge reopening

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (WABI) - Maine Huts & Trails is working to bring people into the beautiful landscape of Kingfield, Carrabassett Valley, and the Western Mountains once again.

Nonprofit aiming for Christmas-New Year's timeframe (WABI)

“You meet people from all over Maine, New England and the world who are experiencing this landscape,” said Wolf Tone, Maine Huts & Trails Executive Director.

“All kinds of great groups of people getting together to really explore new opportunities and new experiences,” said Kevin Mitchell, Maine Huts & Trails Director of Operations.

The pandemic halted the nonprofit’s opportunity to host adventurers in Maine, but it also gave them time to plan new educational experiences for groups like schools and Boys and Girls Scouts.

“Looking at new educational opportunities to bring people up to experience the huts, outdoors, and backcountry,” said Mitchell.

Tone and Mitchell said the organization is targeting a reopening around Christmas or New Year’s.

“We’re coming back and spreading our wings. One of the things we learned during the COVID-19 pandemic is that people want to be outside and have an adventure. We’re going to be there to bring you into this landscape, share this environment, and create new memories and experiences,” said Tone.

Spread across four huts and roughly 80 miles of trails.

The area surrounding Stratton Brook, Poplar, Flagstaff, and Grand Falls Huts offers cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fatbiking, hiking, mountain biking, and water sports.

