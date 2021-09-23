Advertisement

Maine apportionment commission hear public comment on congressional, legislative redistricting

Several people testified about the House of Representative districts that puts Penobscot in a different district than Blue Hill.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - Maine’s redistricting commission met Thursday morning as the Monday deadline approaches to complete their work and issue a report.

They approved the county commission districts but haven’t reached an agreement on the rest of the legislative and congressional districts.

Several members of the public testified about the House of Representative districts that puts Penobscot in a different district than Blue Hill.

A common theme among testimonies suggests putting Castine in the district with Bucksport, Orland, and Verona Island instead of Penobscot.

”If we are with other Blue Hill peninsula towns, which have common interests, we could have legislators who easily represent us. I hate to give up Castine to Bucksport, but we only had 24 hours,” said Penobscot resident Jonathan Albrecht.

Members of the commission say in 2013 they had six months to look at data that was available for a year and a half.

This year’s census data came out just six weeks ago today.

They plan to meet again tomorrow to vote on the house negotiated districts.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dep. Luke Gross
Hancock County deputy killed after being struck by vehicle
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Gov. Mills warns of ‘dangerous exceptions’ in efforts to keep Mainers safe
Anneliese Heinig has been missing since November of 2019.
Skeletal remains found in Falmouth identified as missing Maine woman
Two-year-old in critical condition after being found in Cornville pond
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
615 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

Latest News

Brewer boy raising money to feed kids in need.
Brewer boy running apple cider stand to feed classmates in need
What’s going with the people of Penobscot County and how is their health?
Forum covers Penobscot County health needs
Scattered showers on Friday, rain Friday night and Saturday
Dep. Luke Gross
Hancock County deputy killed after being struck by vehicle