Maine apportionment commission hear public comment on congressional, legislative redistricting

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - Maine’s redistricting commission met Thursday morning as the Monday deadline approaches to complete their work and issue a report.

They approved the county commission districts but haven’t reached an agreement on the rest of the legislative and congressional districts.

Several members of the public testified about the House of Representative districts that puts Penobscot in a different district than Blue Hill.

A common theme among testimonies suggests putting Castine in the district with Bucksport, Orland, and Verona Island instead of Penobscot.

”If we are with other Blue Hill peninsula towns, which have common interests, we could have legislators who easily represent us. I hate to give up Castine to Bucksport, but we only had 24 hours,” said Penobscot resident Jonathan Albrecht.

Members of the commission say in 2013 they had six months to look at data that was available for a year and a half.

This year’s census data came out just six weeks ago today.

They plan to meet again tomorrow to vote on the house negotiated districts.

