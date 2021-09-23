Advertisement

Hancock County deputy killed after being struck by vehicle

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - A Hancock County deputy was killed early Thursday morning after being stuck by a vehicle in Trenton.

Deputy Luke Gross was responding to a call of a vehicle off the road on Route 3 in Trenton just before 4 a.m. when he was struck by another vehicle, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

Gross did not survive his injuries.

