Going apple picking soon? Read this first

DIXMONT, Maine (WABI) - Thursday marked the first full day of fall. In Maine, that also means apple season is in full swing.

As you head out to the orchards, there are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind. TV5 stopped by Maine-ly Apples in Dixmont to learn more.

Maine-ly Apples in Dixmont (WABI)

“When you think of fall, you think of biting into an apple and the juice running down your chin. Like, ‘Oh, delicious!’ That’s fall in Maine,” said Emily Holmes, who owns Maine-ly Apples with her husband and parents.

Holmes has been working at the orchard since she was a child, so she knows a thing or two about apple picking. Her first tip: pick when the apples are ripe.

“Most apples will turn red or have a blush,” Holmes said. “Even a Golden Delicious, which is a yellow apple, will get sort of a pinky-blush on the outside. So you want to look for the ripest apples. So when you walk up to the tree, you’re not necessarily going to go way inside where the sun hasn’t reached them. You want to look for the red apples on the outside. "

When it comes to how to pick, you shouldn’t grab an apple with your fingers and yank.

“You want to use the palm of your hand and pick out the apple that you want, and then all you want to do is lift that apple right up towards the sky,” said Holmes.

Once they’re off the tree, Holmes says gently place the apples in your bag. When apples get bruised, they don’t keep as long.

“If you store them just in your refrigerator or someplace cool, you can store them until Christmas and make still delicious pies, and those apples will taste pretty much the same as they did when you picked them,” Holmes said.

Contrary to what you may think, you’re not actually supposed to climb any trees. In fact, by doing so, you risk damaging them.

Holmes says they prune every one of their nearly 1,700 trees by hand each year. That prevents them from growing too tall, keeping most apples within reach.

“One of the things we also ask here at the orchard is to be very gentle with our trees because the branches do break easily,” Holmes said. “Let’s say I broke this [branch] off - what I’m actually doing is breaking next year’s apple.”

After all that, there’s only one thing left to do: enjoy the fruits of your labor!

“I have so many customers that [I’ve gotten to] know over the years,” Holmes said. “I know them by their cars. They get out of their cars - ‘Oh, you’re here for McIntosh. You’re here for Golden Delicious.’”

And if you’re Jon Small?

“And if you’re Jon Small, you’re here for Honeycrisp.”

