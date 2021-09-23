Advertisement

Ghostly walking tours all month in Bangor

Ghostly Bangor
Ghostly Bangor(Bangor Historical Society)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Historical Society invites you to join them for a spooky walk next month.

The annual Ghostly Bangor walking tours look at the history of the Queen City through a darker lens.

Unsolved mysteries, murders, and tales of some of the former residents whose spirits may still linger are featured.

Participants are asked to bring a mask for sections of the tour where social distancing isn’t possible.

”It’s nothing horrific or horrible bloodshed, nothing worse than what you would see on TV.” says Matt Bishop, Operating Manager for the Bangor Historical Society. “But there are some spooky happenings that have happened in Bangor. We kind of delve into those a little bit. Some recognizable, some not. Really going around all areas of Bangor’s history.”

Tours last around 90 minutes and the 10 dollar tickets must be purchased in advance.

You can find a list of available tour dates at https://www.bangorhistoricalsociety.org/events/

