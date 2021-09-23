Advertisement

Forum covers Penobscot County health needs

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What’s going with the people of Penobscot County and how is their health?

A public forum held virtually Thursday morning invited community members and public health officials to discuss health information that had been pulled together over the last few years.

The consortium asked that people share what they are seeing in their part of the county.

Among the trends in Penobscot County are rising levels of drinking, depression and melanoma...

That data is compiled and gives health care organizations direction.

“Collectively, this is very important work, you know this input becomes very instrumental in shaping priorities, and allows us to address the needs of some of Maine’s most vulnerable populations,” said Scott Oxley, Senior VP, Northern Light Health.

All of this information represents the population from 2019, so it is pre-pandemic.

Officials expect that the data being collected now will continue to show rising levels of things like alcohol use.

