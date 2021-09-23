Advertisement

Former Governor LePage kicks off 2022 campaign

Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center.
Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Governor of Maine Paul LePage officially kicked off his campaign to reclaim his old job with a rally at the Augusta Civic Center Wednesday night.

He shared his goals to reform education, the state budget, and care for the elderly.

LePage vowed to reduce government size and taxes, even going as far as suggesting a complete elimination of state income tax.

“It is time we phase out the state income tax and make Maine competitive,” LePage said. “I’m not saying reduce it - I’m saying eliminate it.”

LePage’s speech focused on policy, taking aim at several of Governor Janet Mills’ actions, including her COVID policies.

LePage said the Mills administration has sent Maine backwards - the theme of his speech was “Move Maine Forward.”

”We are facing unsustainable budgets, reckless spending, and policies that reward Janet Mills’ special interest political cronies over Maine’s hardworking people and job creators,” LePage said. “My campaign stands for faith, freedom and trust. My opponent stands for power, control, and the politics of the past.”

A release from the LePage campaign said nearly 2,000 supporters attended the indoor rally.

Senator Susan Collins also announced her endorsement of LePage in a video message before the rally.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinations rates for Maine
Coronavirus related deaths top 1,000 since pandemic began
Two-year-old in critical condition after being found in Cornville pond
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
In a Facebook post, officials say 22-year-old Hart Putnam, of the Waldo County area, crashed...
Police ask for public’s help locating man after eluding law enforcement
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
615 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

Latest News

Autumn Gold car show, boat rides canceled due to weather
Groups concerned about the impact of industrial-scale aquaculture on coastal Maine waters are...
Maine DEP looking into salmon die-off at Black Island farm
Pittsfield Police cruiser
Pittsfield residents express concern over police department staffing
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Gov. Mills warns of ‘dangerous exceptions’ in efforts to keep Mainers safe