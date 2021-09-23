Former Governor LePage kicks off 2022 campaign

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Governor of Maine Paul LePage officially kicked off his campaign to reclaim his old job with a rally at the Augusta Civic Center Wednesday night.

He shared his goals to reform education, the state budget, and care for the elderly.

LePage vowed to reduce government size and taxes, even going as far as suggesting a complete elimination of state income tax.

“It is time we phase out the state income tax and make Maine competitive,” LePage said. “I’m not saying reduce it - I’m saying eliminate it.”

LePage’s speech focused on policy, taking aim at several of Governor Janet Mills’ actions, including her COVID policies.

LePage said the Mills administration has sent Maine backwards - the theme of his speech was “Move Maine Forward.”

”We are facing unsustainable budgets, reckless spending, and policies that reward Janet Mills’ special interest political cronies over Maine’s hardworking people and job creators,” LePage said. “My campaign stands for faith, freedom and trust. My opponent stands for power, control, and the politics of the past.”

A release from the LePage campaign said nearly 2,000 supporters attended the indoor rally.

Senator Susan Collins also announced her endorsement of LePage in a video message before the rally.

