The DoryWoman of Belfast turns rowing passion into career during pandemic

Her tours focus on teaching and sharing her love of rowing and being on the water, while experiencing the history and nature surrounding the Belfast waterfront.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Before the pandemic, Nicolle Littrell worked many jobs.

In her free time, she joined a local rowing group in Belfast where she found her latest passion.

“And in the run up to 50, I knew that I wanted to feel strong, I wanted to be strong. And so I knew that rowing gave me that feeling,” said Littrell.

Then the pandemic hit, and her rowing group split up.

Having just gotten a taste for her love on the water, she bought herself a boat.

A 19 1/2 foot dory named Sorciere.

She started teaching friends and family how to row, so naturally, she asked herself an important question.

“What if I started a business? You know, teaching people how to row and doing tours of this beautiful place. DoryWoman Rowing was born in the beginning of August,” said Littrell.

But not without Littrell first becoming a licensed Maine Guide.

Her tours focus on teaching and sharing her love of rowing and being on the water, while experiencing the history and nature surrounding the Belfast waterfront.

“I am still pinching myself, you know, that this has all unfolded the way it has. Having my own boat has brought me in a closer relationship with the ocean. We see seals out here, schools of fish, all kinds of birds of prey,” said Littrell.

The Dory Woman is still offering lessons and tours through the fall.

“I really love the experience of getting people out on the water, of teaching them to row, of helping them to learn about this beautiful place.”

You can learn how to sign up by visiting dorywomanrowing.com.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

