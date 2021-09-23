Advertisement

Central Maine man to spend 10 years in prison for sexual exploitation of minor

In July, 36-year-old Jared Jandreau of China was found guilty of 23 charges.
36-year-old Jared Jandreau was found guilty after he asked that an Augusta woman, Jessica Cox,...
36-year-old Jared Jandreau was found guilty after he asked that an Augusta woman, Jessica Cox, take and send him sexually explicit photographs with underage children.(Gray tv)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man from Central Maine will spend 10 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

In July, 36-year-old Jared Jandreau of China was found guilty of 23 charges.

Officials say Jandreau asked an Augusta woman, Jessica Cox, to take and send him sexually explicit photos with underage children.

She pleaded guilty in June and is currently serving a five-year prison term.

Jandreau was convicted of 16 counts of sexual exploitation, one count of solicitation to commit a gross sexual assault, and five counts of unlawful sexual contact.

He will be on probation for 10 years following his release.

