Brewer boy running apple cider stand to feed classmates in need

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A dollar spent this weekend can help a boy from Brewer accomplish an admirable goal.

It will also get you a glass of a fine fall elixir that’s synonymous with the season.

Dorian Pillsbury, or D-Max to his crew, will be running an apple cider stand this Saturday at Tiller and Rye.

D-Max will be charging a buck for a glass of cider with every cent raised going to help feed students at the Brewer Community School.

“I want to sell it because I see people in my school, they don’t have lunch boxes or snacks inside their lunch boxes,” he said. “My plan is to make a lot of money and help feed kids that need food.”

“We are a small independent grocer,” said co-owner Sarah Morneault. “We are here because of our community, so anytime we get a chance to give back, going to jump right on that opportunity.”

The stand will be open from 11-2 at the South Main Street location in Brewer.

In addition, all proceeds from apple cider sales at the store for the month of September will go to feeding Brewer kids.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.