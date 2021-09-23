Advertisement

Brewer boy running apple cider stand to feed classmates in need

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A dollar spent this weekend can help a boy from Brewer accomplish an admirable goal.

It will also get you a glass of a fine fall elixir that’s synonymous with the season.

Dorian Pillsbury, or D-Max to his crew, will be running an apple cider stand this Saturday at Tiller and Rye.

D-Max will be charging a buck for a glass of cider with every cent raised going to help feed students at the Brewer Community School.

“I want to sell it because I see people in my school, they don’t have lunch boxes or snacks inside their lunch boxes,” he said. “My plan is to make a lot of money and help feed kids that need food.”

“We are a small independent grocer,” said co-owner Sarah Morneault. “We are here because of our community, so anytime we get a chance to give back, going to jump right on that opportunity.”

The stand will be open from 11-2 at the South Main Street location in Brewer.

In addition, all proceeds from apple cider sales at the store for the month of September will go to feeding Brewer kids.

