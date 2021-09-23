Autumn Rain Eastbound

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -We were treated to a string of pleasant late summer and early autumn days this past week, but we’ve got some changes coming our way as high pressure departs our region. Today, southerly breezes ahead of an approaching frontal boundary has steered some somewhat humid air back into our neighborhoods. On the heels of that exiting high is a slowpoke cold front, which will takes its time approaching and eventually moving through the Pine Tree State. In fact, the front will pretty much stall over the region as we step into the weekend, producing clouds and showers along with periods of rain, particularly Friday night into the day Saturday.

Sunday will debut with steady raindrops, but as we journey through the day any steady rain will taper to showers, setting the stage for a brighter sky as we jump into a new work week on Monday.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Expect temperatures either side of 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers with steadier rain possible late. Highs around 70.

Saturday: Clouds, periods of rain, temperatures will range in the 60s.

Sunday: Clouds, showers will taper, temps near 70.

Monday: Sunshine returns, temperatures in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.