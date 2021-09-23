Advertisement

Autumn Gold car show, boat rides canceled due to weather

They say that most other events will take place as scheduled.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some Autumn Gold events in Ellsworth this weekend have been canceled due to forecast rain and thunderstorms.

The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce says the Autumn Gold Car Show, and the Union River Boat Rides at Harbor Park will not be taking place on Saturday.

