Auburn man acquitted of murder charge for 2019 shooting in Walmart parking lot

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - An Auburn man has been acquitted of murder for the 2019 shooting of a man in a Walmart parking lot in Auburn.

Gage Dalphonse,21 at the time, shot and killed Jean Fournier,41, following a heated confrontation in which he claimed he was threatened and punched in the face.

A police report said following the exchange, Dalphonse leaned out the driver’s side window of his car and shot and killed Fournier.

The defense argued their client fired in self-defense.

Central Maine newspapers reporting the jury deliberated for three and a half hours before returning a not-guilty verdict on Wednesday.

If he was convicted, Dalphonse would have faced 25 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

