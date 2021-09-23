718 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 718 new cases of coronavirus.

Two more Mainers died with the virus- one person from Penobscot County and the other from Hancock County..

Penobscot County again with the largest jump in new cases- 148.

54 in Somerset, 43 in Hancock, 33 in Kennebec and 28 in Washington counties.

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine (WABI TV)

Meanwhile, 2,302 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered.

64.41% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

61.11% received the initial dose.

The state’s vaccination dashboard now makes a distinction between first, second and booster shots.

A total of 821,503 Mainers received the first dose.

865,835 got the second dose.

10,210 Mainers were administered the booster shot. Booster doses have only been authorized for individuals with specific conditions related to weakened immune systems.

