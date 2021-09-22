Advertisement

UMaine Cooperative Extension updates hay, straw directory for 2021 harvest

Last year’s drought and this summer’s wet July created challenges for Maine hay producers.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Sep. 22, 2021
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine Cooperative Extension is urging livestock producers to line up their feed sources before it’s too late.

They’ve updated their hay and straw directory that allows sellers to list their feed supplies for buyers.

UMaine Extension professor Richard Kersbergen says livestock producers should check the quality of the hay before buying a large quantity.

”The nutritional quality of the hay really depends on how it was harvested, when it was harvested, and how well it was handled. Hay prices have gone up quite a bit in the past two or three years so if you’re investing in buying hay you really should know what the nutritional quality is and that can range dramatically and also have an impact on what you need to feed your animals,” Kersbergen said.

For more information about feed resources you can reach out to Kersbergen at 342-5971 or richard.kersbergen@maine.edu

