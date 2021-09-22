Advertisement

Two-year-old in critical condition after being found in Cornville pond

(WSAZ)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a small farm pond in Cornville.

Authorities say it appears to be a tragic accident.

Somerset County dispatchers got a call about 3 p.m. Tuesday from a residence on James Road.

The Skowhegan Fire Chief was the first to arrive and started CPR on the boy.

He was taken to Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan, then flown by helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

State Police, game wardens, forest rangers, Somerset County deputies and the State Police’s Major Crime Unit all responded.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinations rates for Maine
Coronavirus related deaths top 1,000 since pandemic began
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Maine State Police investigate human remains found at Lewiston landfill
Human remains found at Lewiston solid waste facility, police say
More Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday than ever before.
COVID-19 patients have Maine hospitals nearing capacity
In a Facebook post, officials say 22-year-old Hart Putnam, of the Waldo County area, crashed...
Police ask for public’s help locating man after eluding law enforcement

Latest News

New tenant for former toy store.
Bob’s Discount Furniture moving into Toys “R” Us building in Bangor
Work underway to improve road conditions.
Paving work underway around Bangor Mall
Kenneth Zernicke was found deceased in his home on September 24, 2015. His family is still...
Brother offers reward for help with unsolved homicide case
Coronavirus
More than 90% of Maine COVID-19 deaths among people over 60