Two-year-old in critical condition after being found in Cornville pond

CORNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a small farm pond in Cornville.

Authorities say it appears to be a tragic accident.

Somerset County dispatchers got a call about 3 p.m. Tuesday from a residence on James Road.

The Skowhegan Fire Chief was the first to arrive and started CPR on the boy.

He was taken to Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan, then flown by helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

State Police, game wardens, forest rangers, Somerset County deputies and the State Police’s Major Crime Unit all responded.

