Thursday Looks To Be Very Similar To Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure to our continues with southerly flow that will keep feeding cloud cover into the region along the added humidity. Rest of tonight looks very similar to last night with lows in the 50s, mostly cloudy skies, areas of fog & some light drizzle.

Thursday will also look pretty similar to Wednesday. Overcast skies & areas of fog in the morning with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with some periods of sunshine. It will be slightly more humid and highs are expected to max out in the 60s & 70s. Southerly winds will be a little stronger too around 10-20 mph. A few isolated showers will be possible.

An area of low pressure with a cold front that has been stalled out over the Great Lakes will start to move into western Maine Friday morning bringing periods of moderate rain. The front will move slowly to the east Friday evening arriving in central & eastern Maine by sunset. This will bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall overnight and into Saturday. The front does looks to stall out over central Maine which would result in a prolonged period of rain & higher rainfall amounts. Uncertainty remains with how long the rain will stick around. Some models have the rain clearing out late Saturday while others keep showers in the forecast through early Sunday. Rainfall totals will average around 0.5″ to 1.50″ with locally higher amounts possible. There is another low moving up the east coast that could possibly bring more showers Sunday afternoon into Monday across eastern areas. Highs through the weekend will stay in the 60s & 70s. For early next week, conditions will dry out, but highs will stay in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, areas of fog & light drizzle. Lows will be in the 50s with a Southerly wind around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers. A humid day with highs in the 60s & 70s. SSE wind around 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy & humid. Rain chances increasing by the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s.

SATURDAY: Rain continues as the front stalls out. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: A few showers possible in the morning before conditions dry out by midday. Highs in the 60s & 70s with a few late day showers possible.

