Advertisement

Skeletal remains found in Falmouth identified as missing Maine woman

Anneliese Heinig has been missing since November of 2019.
Anneliese Heinig has been missing since November of 2019.(Falmouth Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) — Skeletal remains found this month in Falmouth have been positively identified as Anneliese Heinig, 37, of Richmond.

Heinig had been missing since Thanksgiving of 2019.

Police said a portion of her remains were found by a kayaker in a tidal area of the Presumpscot River near Interstate 295 on Sept. 12.

Falmouth police and Maine State Police recovered the remains over the course of Sept. 12 and 13.

Heinig was reported missing nearly two years ago after her car was found abandoned along I-295 in Falmouth.

She was last seen walking away from her parked SUV the morning of Nov. 26, 2019.

Multiple searches were conducted in the area of the Presumpscot River in the days after her disappearance.

Police said Heinig’s death is not considered suspicious.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinations rates for Maine
Coronavirus related deaths top 1,000 since pandemic began
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
In a Facebook post, officials say 22-year-old Hart Putnam, of the Waldo County area, crashed...
Police ask for public’s help locating man after eluding law enforcement
Maine State Police investigate human remains found at Lewiston landfill
Human remains found at Lewiston solid waste facility, police say
Poll question
Poll results

Latest News

Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
Diaper drive in Pittsfield
Diaper collection event in Pittsfield this Thursday
Pat's Pink Pumpkins
Pink pumpkin sales in Palmyra support cancer causes
A team of Americorps workers is pitching in to clear some new trails in Central Maine.
Americorps workers help clear out new recreational trail in Waterville