Sabattus votes to keep police department

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SABATTUS, Maine (WMTW) - Sabattus has voted to keep its police force.

At a special town meeting Tuesday evening, residents were asked to vote on a series of articles that would have disbanded the police department and have law enforcement covered by county and state authorities.

Voters rejected those measures and approved giving the department an extra $80,000 to help recruit and retain new officers.

“This town is very supportive of their police department which is great,” said Sabattus Town Manager Dr. Timothy Kane. “Also as a former law enforcement officer myself, I think that’s also great. It’s good to see that. People able to come out and be supportive and know that they want the local community policing to be here and to work and they want to support them.”

Currently, the Sabattus Police Department has only four of nine positions filled.

