Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy announcing 25th season of Maine football as broadcasting team

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy have reached the quarter century mark of broadcasting Black Bear Football games.

Kimball and Lucy recently broadcasted their 273rd game together. (WABI)

The team started in 1997.

“To do the play-by-play for them was a first time opportunity, so I was very excited to do it,” said Kimball.

Lucy, a former Black Bear and Orono High School Head Coach. Lucy talked about how the two built their chemistry through preparation over the years.

“Rich has an incredible memory, so if I tell him anything during the week, he’s likely to bring that up during the broadcast,” said Lucy.

Not only are they longtime broadcast partners, but they’ve become best friends.

“We started laughing on the road to the first game in Rhode Island and haven’t stopped in 25 years,” said Kimball.

“Rich has a great sense of humor and a quick wit. I’ve enjoyed the ride with him, and every game is its own adventure,” said Lucy.

Maine Head Coach Nick Charlton has known Kimball and Lucy for seven seasons and said these relationships matter.

“They’re great. They’re huge advocates of the program. I feel like they’re part of the program. I always joke with Bob about the stats he pulls up because he finds the best stats from years past. Rich is outstanding and does a great job,” said Charlton.

The radio guys have given Maine fans a voice, and you can enjoy their broadcasts whether you’re a football fan or not.

“For these guys to have stayed with us for this long and to bring the flavor of Maine football to our fans means an awful lot,” said Ken Ralph, Maine Athletic Director.

“We couldn’t be more lucky to have a duo like Rich and Bob on the air for us. Not only do they know the game so well, but they know the history of our program and community,” said Justin Barnes, Black Bear Sports Properties General Manager.

Kimball reflected on the biggest games he’s covered for the Black Bears.

“Maine’s first playoff win at McNeese State, beating an SEC team in Mississippi State, going to the National Semifinals when Maine beat Weber State back in 2018,” said Kimball.

Lucy said it’s been an honor to be one of the voices of Maine football.

“We’ve had a wild ride over the years, gone to a lot of different places, and saw some great games,” said Lucy.

Kimball and Lucy are the longest running radio broadcasting duo in the CAA and just called their 273rd game together in Maine’s 31-26 win over Merrimack.

By comparison, the entire 2021 NFL schedule with 17 regular season games per team is 272.

