Protecting our parks: Part 2

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - With a record number of visitors to Acadia National Park this summer, many fear there will be long term impacts.

With heavy foot traffic and shifting weather patterns due to climate change, environmentalists and Maine lawmakers are looking at ways to protect the park, from education to a more structured visit, to keep this public land for generations to come.

“The hiking trails and the carriage roads, but even more importantly, we really want to protect the experience that people come here and love and enjoy,” said Christie Anastasia, Acadia National Park’s public affairs specialist.

With increased visitation to Acadia National Park comes new ways to limit human impacts.

Some are beyond immediate control.

“What are the threats? Clearly climate change is one,” said Senator Angus King.

“One thing that I have certainly seen is the effects of sea level rise and salinization so much forest dieback along the shorelines and estuaries,” said Susan Letcher, a College of the Atlantic professor of botany.

In June, a rainstorm scoured about a quarter of the carriage roads in the park.

Anastasia says that left them with two problems.

“We have one that the carriage roads aren’t usable by people who love them and enjoy them, but all the gravel that went into the woods is covering all sorts of stuff. It’s in the watershed it’s in the streams, could be bearing endangered plant species,” Anastasia said. “We’re still trying to figure out what that damage assessment looks like.”

While storms like this are hard to control, there are steps visitors can take to protect the park for generations to come.

Letcher says that starts with education.

“I hope people respect trail closures because we do have endangered species that are nesting in the park on trails like the peregrine falcons nest on the cliffs and those trails are closed to protect that species, but also just that people would respect the signs in general,” Letcher said.

On a national level, Senator Angus King is working on policy changes as the Chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on National Parks.

“The Park Service has a policy of not promoting one park over another. Well, maybe we need to look at, relook at that, say how about a camp, a national campaign saying here are the best national parks you’ve never heard,” King said.

“I’d like to see us use some of the models that they have here in some of our other national parks. As a planet, we’re dealing with climate change and so the national parks are a little way to look at that, but we have so much work ahead of us, and if we don’t sort of get on the same page soon, it’s going to be a real challenge for our children and grandchildren,” said Representative Chellie Pingree.

Lawmakers, the National Park Service and their partners are continuing to evaluate parking, visitation, and how to continue providing the best experience possible without limiting access to the public.

“I think national parks are this incredible opportunity to maybe change the way people think about the environment a little bit. They’re just so awe inspiring that it gives you this, what the Park Service talks about is like a transformative experience, but they do, I run into people who are in Acadia, literally coming to Acadia, changed their lives,” said Ken Cline, an environmental policy and law professor at College of the Atlantic.

Cline encourages anyone who has enjoyed their experience with a National Park to give back.

Friends of Acadia is always looking for volunteers as well.

For more information on lending a hand or planning your next visit to Acadia you can head to their website.

