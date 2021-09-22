Protecting our parks: Part 1

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Since 1929, tourists and Mainers alike have flocked to Mount Desert Island to enjoy more than 150 miles of coastline trails in all that Acadia National Park has to offer.

“That is such a fantastic resource to have this area in our backyard, that’s really America’s backyard that’s conserved for everyone for the future is just such a gift,” said Susan Letcher, a professor of Botany at College of the Atlantic.

“Our job as park rangers and working for the National Park Service is to figure out how to make sure people have these amazing experiences in the national parks, and make sure that the things that they come to see, the amazing views, the amazing experience, the hiking, the biking on the carriage roads, that those two things stay balanced,” said Acadia National Park Public Affairs Specialist Christie Anastasia.

Anastasia says the number of visitors coming to the park is only growing.

This summer, they’ve already seen record numbers, and the season isn’t over yet.

“For the month of July 2021, our visitation was up 10% when you compare it to the five year pre-pandemic, average. So, what that ended up being for us was almost an additional 70,000 visits for the month of July,” Anastasia said.

Anastasia says even before the pandemic, they saw a 60% increase in visitation from 2006 to 2016.

With that, came an influx of private vehicles.

“If we have more private vehicles showing up, then there are parking spaces and illegal parking and then sort of that congestion, ending up in other places, people aren’t having the type of experiences that they’re seeking,” Anastasia said. “What happened on Cadillac summit in the morning is there’s about 170 parking spaces there, and up to 450 cars would arrive for sunrise,”

Now, People hoping to visit the top of Cadillac have to pre-register several days in advance and come prepared when checking in.

“I’m happy to say for 2021, we have not had to close the road even once. In the past, sometimes we’ve had to close the road as much as 70 times over a summer sort of span of time,” Anastasia said.

“We didn’t know you needed a reservation, so we just hiked to the top,” said a couple visiting the park.

This is all part of Acadia’s 20 year roadmap to improve the visitor experience.

Other spots that could eventually see a similar reservation system include Jordan Pond House, Thunder Hole, and the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse.

“It’s going to involve change, it’s going to involve something different, you have to get a reservation before you go up Cadillac Mountain, people are going to be annoyed at that. But I think once people get used to the system, they will find that it actually enhances the experience,” said Senator Angus King.

The pandemic continues to push people to spend more time outside.

But the pandemic has also limited staffing, volunteer efforts from Friends of Acadia, and resources like the Island Explorer.

“We help staff, a summer volunteer program that wasn’t operating this summer because of COVID,” said Friends of Acadia Conservation Director Stephanie Clement.

Acadia National Park service and its partners continue to navigate the increased foot and car traffic seen at parks across the country.

“Last summer, visitation was about 327 million people. The total population of America is 330 million people now, obviously there were a lot of foreign visitors but people love our national parks,” King said. “But I think what we really need to do is figure out ourselves, how do we enjoy these places without as I mentioned, loving them to death. That’s the real challenge.”

