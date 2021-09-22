Police ask for public’s help locating man after eluding law enforcement

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man after eluding law enforcement.

In a Facebook post, officials say 22-year-old Hart Putnam, of the Waldo County area, crashed his vehicle into the woods, and ran with two other passengers, trying to evade arrest.

Putnam is wanted on drug related warrants, as well as driving to endanger and failing to stop for law enforcement.

Police say he is also a suspect in various property crimes in the area.

If anyone has any details, they are asked to call Maine State Police at 207-624-7076, ext. 9.

