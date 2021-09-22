Advertisement

Police ask for public’s help locating man after eluding law enforcement

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man after eluding law enforcement.

The Maine State Police is requesting the help of the public in locating Hart Putnam (22) of the Waldo County area....

Posted by Maine State Police on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

In a Facebook post, officials say 22-year-old Hart Putnam, of the Waldo County area, crashed his vehicle into the woods, and ran with two other passengers, trying to evade arrest.

Putnam is wanted on drug related warrants, as well as driving to endanger and failing to stop for law enforcement.

Police say he is also a suspect in various property crimes in the area.

If anyone has any details, they are asked to call Maine State Police at 207-624-7076, ext. 9.

