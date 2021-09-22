Pittsfield residents express concern over police department staffing

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Pittsfield Police are offering $15,000 dollar signing bonuses in an effort to fill empty positions within department. The push to hire more officers comes after three were injured in two separate events over the weekend.

Pittsfield Police say two of their officers, as well as a correctional officer, were assaulted while booking a robbery suspect on Saturday. Then on Sunday, another officer responding to a fight was reportedly punched and head-butted while attempting to make an arrest.

All three are said to be doing well.

This was a tough weekend for the Pittsfield Police Department. On Saturday we arrested a suspect for robbery at Dysarts... Posted by Pittsfield Maine Police Department on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

During this week’s Town Council meeting, some residents said they are concerned by current staffing levels in the police department. Their concerns ranged from their own safety, to possibly driving out the current police force.

“I just want to thank Chief Bickmore for al the hours he’s put in,” said Town Councilor Michael Cianchette. “He and Marty and Officer Cray [work] 50, 60, 70, 80 hours a week, on call 24-7, six or seven days a week and its been going on since April. We can only imagine what that’s like and we’ve been very fortunate that they’ve been able to step up and be as resilient as they have. Hopefully we won’t have any repeat of what happened this weekend.”

“Our officers serve valiantly and they certainly go above and beyond the call of duty right now,” said Mayor Heather Donahue. “That’s certainly something we need to celebrate.”

Half of the $15,000 signing bonuses will be paid when employment begins, and the other half will come at a later date. Other incentives include a sick bank for officers who don’t have enough sick time. The Town Council is also allowing for a greater distance from the station where a potential hire can live.

Donahue says she hopes job offers are sent out soon.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.