Advertisement

Pink pumpkin sales in Palmyra support cancer causes

Pat's Pink Pumpkins
Pat's Pink Pumpkins(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palmyra, Maine (WABI) -Five dollar pink pumpkins are once again available in Palmyra, with all the money going to cancer causes.

Pat White, owner of Pat’s Propane, has been growing a variety of pumpkin that has a pinkish hue for five years.

He started the effort in partnership with his friend Jo-Ann Brown, who has lost many family members to cancers.

People can pick a pumpkin from the roadside stand, or cut their own in the patch nearby.

There are also shirts and hats for sale with the Pat’s Pink Pumpkins logo.

Pat White encourages anyone to drop by, ”1178 Main St. in Palmyra, two miles west from Walmart from 9 am to 4 pm. And if it rains a lot Saturday, we’ll be open Sunday too.”

“It’s good to have the people come and talk about it.” says Jo-Ann. “They always tell you their story and that is important for those people and for caregivers also.”

After hours there will be a box set up for people to drop donations and take a pumpkin.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinations rates for Maine
Coronavirus related deaths top 1,000 since pandemic began
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
In a Facebook post, officials say 22-year-old Hart Putnam, of the Waldo County area, crashed...
Police ask for public’s help locating man after eluding law enforcement
Maine State Police investigate human remains found at Lewiston landfill
Human remains found at Lewiston solid waste facility, police say
More Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday than ever before.
COVID-19 patients have Maine hospitals nearing capacity

Latest News

Diaper drive in Pittsfield
Diaper collection event in Pittsfield this Thursday
A team of Americorps workers is pitching in to clear some new trails in Central Maine.
Americorps workers help clear out new recreational trail in Waterville
New tenant for former toy store.
Bob’s Discount Furniture moving into Toys “R” Us building in Bangor
Work underway to improve road conditions.
Paving work underway around Bangor Mall