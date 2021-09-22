Pink pumpkin sales in Palmyra support cancer causes

Palmyra, Maine (WABI) -Five dollar pink pumpkins are once again available in Palmyra, with all the money going to cancer causes.

Pat White, owner of Pat’s Propane, has been growing a variety of pumpkin that has a pinkish hue for five years.

He started the effort in partnership with his friend Jo-Ann Brown, who has lost many family members to cancers.

People can pick a pumpkin from the roadside stand, or cut their own in the patch nearby.

There are also shirts and hats for sale with the Pat’s Pink Pumpkins logo.

Pat White encourages anyone to drop by, ”1178 Main St. in Palmyra, two miles west from Walmart from 9 am to 4 pm. And if it rains a lot Saturday, we’ll be open Sunday too.”

“It’s good to have the people come and talk about it.” says Jo-Ann. “They always tell you their story and that is important for those people and for caregivers also.”

After hours there will be a box set up for people to drop donations and take a pumpkin.

