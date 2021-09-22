Mostly cloudy first day of fall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The area of high pressure that brought us sunny and calm weather earlier this week continues to move away. A low pressure system and associated cold front will move in from the west later this week. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected today as winds out of the south filter in moisture. Areas of fog will develop once again tonight and stick around Thursday morning. Thursday will be mostly cloudy but it looks to remain dry.

Showers begin to move in Friday ahead of the cold front. Rain is expected Friday night and Saturday as the cold front crosses the state. Some shower activity is also possible on Sunday. Some areas could pick up 1-2″ of rain through Monday morning. Scattered showers activity will continue into the beginning of next week

Seasonable temperatures are expected into next week, with highs mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers possible. Highs 65-72°. South wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Areas of fog. Mostly cloudy. Lows 55-62°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Patchy fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs 68-74°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and rainy with a possible thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. SSE wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.