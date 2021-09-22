Advertisement

More lawsuits filed against Maine funeral home accused of letting bodies decompose

More lawsuits filed against Maine funeral home accused of letting bodies decompose
More lawsuits filed against Maine funeral home accused of letting bodies decompose(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Three more lawsuits have been filed against a Lewiston funeral home accused of letting decompose.

The lawsuits claim that Affordable Cremation Solution owner Kenneth Kincer failed to properly store the remains of three people.

Relatives all claim that the bodies had decomposed so badly that their loved ones were unrecognizable.

In one instance, according to a lawsuit, Kincer told a relative that he did not have a body bag to transport her sister’s body, so he used her bedsheets and a blanket.

The relatives said in the lawsuits that they were shocked when they learned from the State Medical Examiner’s Office that their loved ones’ remains were among those found unrefrigerated at the funeral home.

The State Board of Funeral Services has revoked Kincer’s license for 10 years.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dodge Ram believed to be involved in the hit and run crash
UPDATE: Police identify Sabattus hit-and-run victim, arrest driver
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinations rates for Maine
Coronavirus related deaths top 1,000 since pandemic began
Pittsfield woman arrested after robbery at a local restaurant
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated September 18th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 585 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
More Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday than ever before.
COVID-19 patients have Maine hospitals nearing capacity

Latest News

In a Facebook post, officials say 22-year-old Hart Putnam, of the Waldo County area, crashed...
Police ask for public’s help locating man after eluding law enforcement
University of Southern Maine receives $10M gift for music school
University of Southern Maine receives $10M gift for music school
A Bucksport woman has brought a new trendy boutique to the community.
New boutique opens in Bucksport
Maine Department of Health and Human Services (File)
Maine senators announce $6.1 million grant for Maine DHHS