Gov. Mills warns of ‘dangerous exceptions’ in efforts to keep Mainers safe

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s daily vaccination numbers are up around 20% over the last two weeks.

Officials say there are 2,400 people getting vaccinated every day in the state.

During the weekly CDC briefing, Governor Mills talked about Maine’s overall rates and the numbers coming from the state’s schools.

She says 76% of school staff are fully vaccinated.

Those are promising numbers, but there are what she called dangerous exceptions.

“I want to be clear, too,” said Mills. “If you’re taking care of Maine kids and you’re choosing not to get vaccinated, you’re saying that you are more important than the children who are in your care. If you’re a school board member, if you’re an administrator, if you’re a school district that’s not requiring universal masking, you’re endangering the children, the staff, the teachers and everyone who enters that school. Please just get vaccinated, and whether vaccinated or not, wear a mask.”

When asked about requiring all school staff to be vaccinated at a state level, the governor says she feels that goes against the local control given to Maine school districts.

