Advertisement

Diaper collection event in Pittsfield this Thursday

Diaper drive in Pittsfield
Diaper drive in Pittsfield(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) -The Kennebec Valley Community Action Program (KVCAP) is holding a diaper drive tomorrow afternoon in Pittsfield.

This is the 3rd annual “stuff the cruiser” diaper drive in partnership with the Pittsfield Police Department, Somerset County Sheriff, and the State Police.

The goal is to help young families ease the burden of paying for diapers.

While the event is called “Stuff the Cruiser” they hope to collect far more than one police vehicle could hold.

”We are stuffing as many cruisers as we can.” says Kristen Plummer, Community Coordinator for KVCAP. “Last year we collected about 14,000 diapers we would like to collect more this year. We collect a lot in Pittsfield. Pittsfield has been very generous.”

“Obviously our partner Bud’s is just incredible.” says Pittsfield Police Department Community Engagement and School Resource Officer Mike Cray. “We also have Puritan helping us out this year, Nitro Trailer is going to help us out this year, and obviously Cianbro is helping us out this year. So we have some great support for a great cause.”

The diaper drive runs from 2pm to 6pm Thursday September 23rd at Bud’s Shop n’ Save in Pittsfield.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinations rates for Maine
Coronavirus related deaths top 1,000 since pandemic began
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
In a Facebook post, officials say 22-year-old Hart Putnam, of the Waldo County area, crashed...
Police ask for public’s help locating man after eluding law enforcement
Maine State Police investigate human remains found at Lewiston landfill
Human remains found at Lewiston solid waste facility, police say
More Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday than ever before.
COVID-19 patients have Maine hospitals nearing capacity

Latest News

Pat's Pink Pumpkins
Pink pumpkin sales in Palmyra support cancer causes
A team of Americorps workers is pitching in to clear some new trails in Central Maine.
Americorps workers help clear out new recreational trail in Waterville
New tenant for former toy store.
Bob’s Discount Furniture moving into Toys “R” Us building in Bangor
Work underway to improve road conditions.
Paving work underway around Bangor Mall