Diaper collection event in Pittsfield this Thursday

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) -The Kennebec Valley Community Action Program (KVCAP) is holding a diaper drive tomorrow afternoon in Pittsfield.

This is the 3rd annual “stuff the cruiser” diaper drive in partnership with the Pittsfield Police Department, Somerset County Sheriff, and the State Police.

The goal is to help young families ease the burden of paying for diapers.

While the event is called “Stuff the Cruiser” they hope to collect far more than one police vehicle could hold.

”We are stuffing as many cruisers as we can.” says Kristen Plummer, Community Coordinator for KVCAP. “Last year we collected about 14,000 diapers we would like to collect more this year. We collect a lot in Pittsfield. Pittsfield has been very generous.”

“Obviously our partner Bud’s is just incredible.” says Pittsfield Police Department Community Engagement and School Resource Officer Mike Cray. “We also have Puritan helping us out this year, Nitro Trailer is going to help us out this year, and obviously Cianbro is helping us out this year. So we have some great support for a great cause.”

The diaper drive runs from 2pm to 6pm Thursday September 23rd at Bud’s Shop n’ Save in Pittsfield.

