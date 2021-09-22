Advertisement

Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky

Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the children died at a hospital.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - One child was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets around 6:20 a.m., WAVE reported.

Louisville Metro Police Maj. Shannon Lauder said the initial investigation shows a vehicle drove past the area where the students were standing, the people inside the vehicle firing weapons before speeding away. Two students were struck by gunfire. The third was injured by “unknown means” and declined medical attention.

The two students shot, both teenage boys, were taken to hospitals by emergency medical services. One of the wounded students died after reaching the hospital. Police said the injuries to the second teen are not life-threatening.

Lauder said other students were at the bus stop at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

School district spokeswoman Renee Murphy said the students at that stop attended Eastern High School in Middletown. She said the bus arrived at the location moments after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinations rates for Maine
Coronavirus related deaths top 1,000 since pandemic began
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Maine State Police investigate human remains found at Lewiston landfill
Human remains found at Lewiston solid waste facility, police say
More Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday than ever before.
COVID-19 patients have Maine hospitals nearing capacity
In a Facebook post, officials say 22-year-old Hart Putnam, of the Waldo County area, crashed...
Police ask for public’s help locating man after eluding law enforcement

Latest News

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of...
Doctors encourage getting flu shot by Halloween
Video footage shows a man riding on the outside of a semitruck on a Georgia interstate.
Video shows man clinging to semitruck on Atlanta-area highway
Red and blue lights
Brother offers reward for help with unsolved homicide case
Coronavirus
More than 90% of Maine COVID-19 deaths among people over 60
Mostly cloudy today, rain later this week