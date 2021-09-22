Bob’s Discount Furniture moving into Toys “R” Us building in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bob’s Discount Furniture has signed a lease to move into the former Toys “R” Us building.

Earlier this year, crews were seen doing work to the building and parking lot to prepare for a new tenant.

Bangor’s Code Enforcement officer says Bob’s will only take a portion of the old Toys “R” Us building.

There are no updates on what may be coming to the rest of that space or to the former Bed Bath and Beyond spot next door.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.