Bangor’s Nocturnem Draft Haus preparing for Oktoberfest celebration

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nocturnem Draft Haus in Bangor is gearing up for their annual Oktoberfest celebration.

Despite it’s name, the German tradition is typically celebrated at the end of September.

Thursday and Friday folks can enjoy German beers and the traditional food they make in-house.

Owner Gene Beck says they’ve hosted the celebration since they’ve opened 11 years ago.

They canceled last year and Beck says they’re glad to be back.

”There’s a lot of people that get right into it, they have a lot of fun with it, there’s family traditions. It’s a cool place to come and hangout, little music, some fun, some friends, can’t go wrong,” Becks said.

Beck says they have plenty of indoor seating with rain in the forecast.

Nocturnem will be celebrating Oktoberfest from 4 pm to 11 pm and you can bring your own stein.

