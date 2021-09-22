Advertisement

Bangor Planning Board votes not to recommend emergency shelter zoning change

The change would have allowed emergency shelters in the G&ISD District.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Planning Board voted unanimously Tuesday to not recommend a potential zoning change for future area emergency shelters.

The change would have allowed for land in the Government & Institutional Services District to be used for emergency shelters.

The board took public comment for the second consecutive meeting, most of which took issue with how close shelters could have been allowed in relation to residential areas and schools.

Board members said the public comment played a factor in their decision-making.

The proposal will be formally voted on by the Bangor City Council on Monday.

The Council would need a two-thirds majority to vote it in against the Planning Board’s recommendation.

Should the measure not pass, it will likely be re-drafted with different requirements and conditions.

