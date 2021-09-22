Advertisement

Bangor committee decries August hate crime

Members of the Bangor Advisory Committee on Racial Equity, Inclusion and Human Rights spoke Tuesday about the hate crime that took place in Bangor in August.
Graffiti
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 21, 2021
Members decried the incident, in which two teens defaced an individual’s car with graffiti based on their bias against his race or color.

They were charged with violating the Maine Civil Rights Act.

The advisory thanked the city for its swift and vocal response, and spotlighted the importance of prevention.

“I thought that the community’s response was amazing,” said Committee Member Dina Yacoubagha. “The city’s response was really amazing as well. Everyone stood up, and expressed their not only disagreement, their feeling abhorred by that incident.”

“This is not something that’s going to go away anytime soon,” said Committee Member Joseph Leonard. “We are going to have to continue this fight for equality over and over and over again.”

Board members said the fact that the victim spoke up was a good thing, and that having committees in the city and in schools is key to making victims feel more comfortable speaking about these issues.

