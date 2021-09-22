Americorps workers help clear out new recreational trail in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A team of Americorps workers is pitching in to clear some new trails in Central Maine.

It’s part of an effort to expand recreational areas as more folks look to get outside.

Wednesday work began on the Quarry Road Trails.

“Well, it’s Waterville’s biggest park, and certainly since the pandemic began usage out here has exploded,” said Joe Reisert, President of Friends of Quarry Road.

“We’ve already put a lot of effort into the Nordic skiing, cross country skiing trails, and we were a little behind in developing mountain bikes. So, we really wanted to add terrain, but it’s also going to be a great trail to walk on. Snowshoe on in the winter too,” said Reisert.

They teamed up with a group of Americorps workers on this new project.

They were already making serious progress clearing the way Wednesday morning, nearly 100 yards of trail within hours.

“We thought it would be a great way to get additional trail built without a lot of direct expense, cash expense from us. We are a small non-profit, and you know, we have to spend every dollar we raise carefully,” said Reisert.

Americorps can be applied for through the government for community projects like this.

The Alfond Youth and Community Center is paying for their housing while they also do some trail work at the Surry Hill Community Forest in Fayette.

This group of workers has grown closer since working together at the start of spring.

This is their final project.

“Over the course of the year, we’ve helped out in so many different ways, and then this is just a nice way to give back recreationally,” said Ian Dobbins, Americorps Team Leader.

“I think the area is a great asset for the community, and I’m so proud to do what I can to help make it better,” said Reisert.

