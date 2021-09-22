Advertisement

615 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

82 patients in critical care, 35 on ventilators according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccine information for Maine
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccine information for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 5 more Mainers died with COVID, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

Three of them come from Penobscot County. The other two are from Androscoggin and Aroostook counties.

There are 615 new cases.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases(WABI TV)

122 cases come from Penobscot County.

66 in Kennebec, 39 in Somerset and 12 in Waldo counties.

Meanwhile, 65.06% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,869 new doses were administered.

1,695,246 total doses given out in Maine.

