615 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccine information for Maine

Maine (WABI) - 5 more Mainers died with COVID, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

Three of them come from Penobscot County. The other two are from Androscoggin and Aroostook counties.

There are 615 new cases.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases

122 cases come from Penobscot County.

66 in Kennebec, 39 in Somerset and 12 in Waldo counties.

Meanwhile, 65.06% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,869 new doses were administered.

1,695,246 total doses given out in Maine.

