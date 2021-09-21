Advertisement

University of Southern Maine receives $10M gift for music school

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The University of Southern Maine on Tuesday received its largest monetary gift in history to build a new home for its music school.

Philanthropist D. Suzi Osher gave $10 million for the new music school, which will move from the Gorham campus to the Portland campus.

“It will, one, better serve our students and faculty, two, open the doors to wider community collaboration, teaching, and performance and three, greatly benefit Maines unique creative economy,” USM President Glen Cummings said.

USM expects to break ground on the new music school in the spring of 2023 once it is approved by the University of Maine System board and the city of Portland.

