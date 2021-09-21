Advertisement

Tesla driver arrested for allegedly using Autopilot while drunk, unconscious

Troopers tried to pull the Tesla over, but the only way they could stop the pursuit was to perform a PIT maneuver. The self-driving car then stopped itself automatically.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By KABC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) - A California woman suspected of driving under the influence was taken into custody after apparently using her Tesla in self-driving, or Autopilot, mode.

The Tesla hit a roadside wall on the freeway shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday and kept going, alerting the California Highway Patrol the driver was unconscious.

Troopers tried to pull the Tesla over, but the only way they could stop the pursuit was to perform a PIT maneuver. The self-driving car then stopped itself automatically.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Karla Villanueva, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending Tesla improve its Autopilot system so drivers can’t misuse it.

CHP says they’ve seen other similar incidents involving drunken drivers and want to remind drivers that just as it’s illegal to drink and drive, it’s also illegal to drink and self-drive.

