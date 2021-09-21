Surplus Maine budget surplus exceeded goals for August, gov says

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The office of Maine’s governor says the state’s government had a budget surplus of more than $40 million for the month of August.

The office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday the $42.4 million surplus for the month beat expectations by nearly 12%.

The office says general fund revenues for the first two months of the fiscal year were up $186.5 million, and that was an increase of almost a third from the same period last year.

