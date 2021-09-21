Advertisement

Scout uniform drive to be held in Waterville

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A uniform drive for Boy Scouts is taking place at the Waterville Goodwill tomorrow evening.

The Kennebec Valley Uniform Bank and Goodwill have collected 300 Boy Scout uniforms to be distributed.

Existing scouts can trade in old uniforms for a better fit.

New scouts can sign up and get a free uniform to ease the cost of joining.

Chris Bernier, Asst. Scoutmaster for Troop 433 says any scout who brings canned goods to the event can also earn a ‘scouting for food’ patch.

”Get a free uniform, or uniform pants, uniform parts. Books, gently used items that are scouting oriented to help defer the cost of scouting to kids.”

The drive runs 6:30 to 8pm Sept 22nd at the Waterville Goodwill.

