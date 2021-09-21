Advertisement

Runway work to close Bangor airport for two days in October

Runway deformations. That’s what going to close down flights for a few days next month at Bangor International Airport for the first time in nearly two decades.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Runway deformations.

That’s what going to close down flights for a few days next month at Bangor International Airport for the first time in nearly two decades.

A non-weather related closure at least.

Airport Director Tony Caruso says the runway is safe for planes, but the time has come to take care of a few spots.

“It’s been coordinated, you know, for months prior obviously with the contractor, coordinating with domestic carriers, the international airlines, and obviously the military, so what we want to do is minimize impact as much as possible, do as much work as we can, night work, whatever,” said Caruso. “This is a period where we really have to, unfortunately, close the runway, get in there, fix it and then get out.”

The closure will start Monday October 4th at 6AM and last until Wednesday October 6th at 5AM.

Caruso says the last time the runway shut down for work like this was in 2003.

