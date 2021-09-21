Old Town Police help pull deer out of pool

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pool hopping took on a whole new meaning for a woman in Old Town today.

Janice Clark noticed a deer eating her shrubs on the front lawn.

When she went to shoo it away, Janice heard a splash. She looked over and saw that the animal fell into her pool.

To make matters worse, the cover was preventing it from swimming over to get out.

Janice immediately called 911 and a police officer from Old Town arrived. As you can see here, she managed to wrangle the deer out of the pool.

The animal appeared to be ok and Janice has one heck of a tail to share.

