New boutique opens in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve been to Bucksport, you might have noticed something new.

“So my husband and I were trying to come up with the name for the business, and one night, we’re like getting frustrated, and he said, you know, we’re just simple people, and I’m like, sure, right, we are we’re just simple people,” said owner Katie Libby. ”So we’re just simple souls.”

Simple Soul is a new trendy clothing and gift boutique located on Main Street in Bucksport. The grand opening was last weekend, and the community was ready to shop.

“People in town are just really excited to have something that’s trendy and nice and have unique clothing and gifts.”

Katie Libby has been selling clothes online from her house, but after high demand, she knew it was time to upgrade.

“I started this actually in February in my house,” said Libby. “We remodeled this space in my house, and we quickly outgrew that within a couple months”

And just like that, Simple Soul was established in August. Libby and her husband were able to find an open space big enough for the variety of items that she says are perfect for shoppers of all ages and backgrounds.

“We have a variety of like little gifts, purses, clothing. I think that there’s something for everyone.”

Simple Soul is open Tuesday through Saturday.

