New arts center opens in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -Colby College held a ribbon cutting in Waterville today for the opening of a new artistic space on Main Street.

The Greene Block + Studios will offer arts programming and provide space for artistic collaboration.

Located at 18 Main Street, the 25-thousand square foot building was renovated to include performance and exhibition space, artist studios, workshops, and more.

The Lunder Institute will occupy the fourth floor alongside the Colby College Arts Office.

The building fits into the larger arts ecosystem of the area including the Paul J. Schupf Art Center and the Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts, both currently under construction.

Jacqueline Terrassa, the Carolyn Muzzy Director of the Colby College Museum of Art, says the arts are a central part of the Waterville community.

”I feel a tremendous value and power of the arts. It makes so much sense to me that what is happening here in Waterville, at the center of it is art, and the creativity of art. Because part of what we need is to imagine things that are not our current reality, and to think about the power of transformation. How do we transform as a society?”

Six artists have already been creating at the Greene Block + Studios ranging from visual artists to choreographers and sound artists.

