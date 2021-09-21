Mostly sunny for the last day of summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The area of high pressure that has been over the region is slowly moving out to sea. Tuesday will be mostly sunny but more clouds will begin to move in tonight and Wednesday ahead of the next system. Fog is expected to develop once again tonight and linger through the morning. Fog is expected every morning this week.

A low pressure system and associated cold front will move into the region later this week. The front looks to move across the state sometime Friday afternoon/ night. Scattered showers are possible on Thursday ahead of the system. Rain is expected both Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers are possible again both Sunday and Monday. Some areas across western and northern Maine could see over 1″ of rain as this system moves through.

Seasonable temperatures are expected this week, with highs mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 63-73°. South wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Areas of fog. Mostly cloudy. Lows 53-59°. South wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs 66-70°. South wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Patchy fog in the morning the mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

