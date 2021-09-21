Advertisement

More than 800 days later, SPCA dog still in need of a home

Jemma is a pit-bull mix that was hit by a car as a puppy and is also suspected of being abused.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - The SPCA of Hancock County has lots of dogs and cats up for adoption, but they say there’s one dog, in particular, that’s been there longer than it should.

Jemma is a pit-bull mix that was hit by a car as a puppy and is also suspected of being abused. She’s now been at the SPCA for more than 800 days.

The SPCA says Jemma has been hard to adopt because even though she’s not aggressive toward other animals, she isn’t friendly and also gets nervous around children. However, she loves to go for walks and hang out on the couch at home.

They say the perfect owner for Jemma is someone who lives in a more rural setting.

” She’s one of those animals that you go home and she’s in your thoughts while you’re trying to fall asleep,” said The SPCA of Hancock County’s Animal Care Manager Vanessa Beach. “You’re constantly thinking, ‘What can I do? Is there some other way that I can let people know about her?’ And let them know that she’s a good dog, and she deserves a chance with someone who genuinely likes dogs and wants a companion.”

If you think Jemma may be right for you or someone you know, call the SPCA of Hancock County at 667-8088.

