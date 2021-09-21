Advertisement

MDOT removes remains of Watson Settlement Bridge

The July 19 fire destroyed the Watson Settlement Bridge in the Aroostook County town of...
The July 19 fire destroyed the Watson Settlement Bridge in the Aroostook County town of Littleton.(Maine Fire Marshal's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - After burning down in July, Littleton’s Watson Settlement Bridge was taken down Monday.

Maine DOT began demolishing the historic bridge in the early morning.

Logan Thomas, superintendent of operations for region 5, says taking down a bridge this old is a different process from a modern bridge.

“It’s unfortunate this one burned, this one being as old as it was from 1911 too, it has its own challenges of how it was built from the get go,” said Thomas. “This is a whole different process. This will come apart in pieces, we’ll be able to dismantle it on site and send it out in smaller pieces unlike doing it with a bigger more modern bridge.”

Thomas says they expected to be finished Monday or Tuesday, and have the site cleared by next week.

The fire that burned the Watson Settlement Bridge is still under investigation.

